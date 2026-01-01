Exploring Native histories in 'Warrior Girl Unearthed'

Warrior Girl Unearthed is a young adult thriller that gives readers insight into Ojibwe culture, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, missing and murdered Indigenous persons and teenage shenanigans. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with author Angeline Boulley about her inspiration for the novel, then turns to three expert readers.

This episode was originally produced June 10, 2025

Guests:

