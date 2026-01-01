© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Exploring Native histories in 'Warrior Girl Unearthed'

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published January 1, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Warrior Girl Unearthed is a young adult thriller that gives readers insight into Ojibwe culture, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, missing and murdered Indigenous persons and teenage shenanigans. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with author Angeline Boulley about her inspiration for the novel, then turns to three expert readers.

This episode was originally produced June 10, 2025

Guests:

  • Angeline Boulley, author, Warrior Girl Unearthed
  • Leah Slick Driscoll, social studies teacher at the Meskwaki Settlement School, enrolled member of the Meskwaki Nation and a descendant of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska
  • Tieranny Keahna, tribal historic preservation officer of the Meskwaki Nation, enrolled member of the Meskwaki Nation
  • Elizabeth Reetz, director of strategic initiatives, UI Office of the State Archaeologist
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
