Exploring Native histories in 'Warrior Girl Unearthed'
Warrior Girl Unearthed is a young adult thriller that gives readers insight into Ojibwe culture, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, missing and murdered Indigenous persons and teenage shenanigans. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with author Angeline Boulley about her inspiration for the novel, then turns to three expert readers.
This episode was originally produced June 10, 2025
Guests:
- Angeline Boulley, author, Warrior Girl Unearthed
- Leah Slick Driscoll, social studies teacher at the Meskwaki Settlement School, enrolled member of the Meskwaki Nation and a descendant of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska
- Tieranny Keahna, tribal historic preservation officer of the Meskwaki Nation, enrolled member of the Meskwaki Nation
- Elizabeth Reetz, director of strategic initiatives, UI Office of the State Archaeologist