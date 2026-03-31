Iowa bills examine visa access and governor's executive powers
A proposal (House File 2694) at the Statehouse would put new limits on the governor's emergency authority. Lawmakers for and against the legislation discuss what's behind this bill.
Then — should higher education in Iowa be off-limits for job seekers from countries considered US adversaries? A bill at the Statehouse (House File 2513) would bar new employment contracts with H1-B visa holders from certain countries.
Later in the episode, we hear about a podcast from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach that explores significant changes farmers have made in their business models, and as a result their lives, called "Pivot Points."
The third segment of this program was produced in November 2025.
Guests:
- Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake
- Rep Beth Wessel Kroeschell, D-Ames
- Jinxi Wang, research assistant, François M. Abboud Cardiovascular Research Center, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- Sen. Thomas Townsend, D-Dubuque
- Dan Fillius, field specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
- Sarah Janes Ugoretz, farm labor extension educator, University of Wisconsin Madison