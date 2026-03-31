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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa bills examine visa access and governor's executive powers

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina SostaricIsabella LuuCaitlin Troutman
Published March 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A proposal (House File 2694) at the Statehouse would put new limits on the governor's emergency authority. Lawmakers for and against the legislation discuss what's behind this bill.

Then — should higher education in Iowa be off-limits for job seekers from countries considered US adversaries? A bill at the Statehouse (House File 2513) would bar new employment contracts with H1-B visa holders from certain countries.

Later in the episode, we hear about a podcast from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach that explores significant changes farmers have made in their business models, and as a result their lives, called "Pivot Points."

The third segment of this program was produced in November 2025.

Guests:

  • Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake
  • Rep Beth Wessel Kroeschell, D-Ames
  • Jinxi Wang, research assistant, François M. Abboud Cardiovascular Research Center, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
  • Sen. Thomas Townsend, D-Dubuque
  • Dan Fillius, field specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
  • Sarah Janes Ugoretz, farm labor extension educator, University of Wisconsin Madison
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River to River 2026 Legislative SessionimmigrationimmigrantsGovernor
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
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Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter, with expertise in state government and agencies, state officials and how public policy affects Iowans' lives. She's covered Iowa's annual legislative sessions, the closure of state agencies, and policy impacts on family planning services and access, among other topics, for IPR, NPR and other public media organizations. Sostaric is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
See stories by Katarina Sostaric
Isabella Luu
Isabella Luu is IPR's Central Iowa Reporter, with expertise in reporting on local and regional issues, including homelessness policy, agriculture and the environment, all in order to help Iowans better understand their communities and the state. She's covered political campaigns in Iowa, the compatibility of solar energy and crop production and youth and social services, among many more stories, for IPR, KCUR and other media organizations. Luu is a graduate of the University of Georgia.
See stories by Isabella Luu
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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