Iowa bills examine visa access and governor's executive powers

A proposal ( House File 2694 ) at the Statehouse would put new limits on the governor's emergency authority. Lawmakers for and against the legislation discuss what's behind this bill.

Then — should higher education in Iowa be off-limits for job seekers from countries considered US adversaries? A bill at the Statehouse ( House File 2513 ) would bar new employment contracts with H1-B visa holders from certain countries.

Later in the episode, we hear about a podcast from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach that explores significant changes farmers have made in their business models, and as a result their lives, called "Pivot Points."

The third segment of this program was produced in November 2025.

Guests:

