This biomechanic researcher's achievements stem from someone who pioneered orthopaedic advances

An internationally-renowned biomechanics researcher had his first job catching mice at 6-years-old. On this episode, we talk with Walter Herzog, this year's recipient of the ORS Arthur Steindler, MD Award given by the Orthopaedic Research Society to recognize a senior scientist, clinician or educator who's made significant contributions to the understanding of the musculoskeletal system and related diseases and injuries.

Herzog shares about his humble origins in Switzerland, and his love of athleticism that led him to attend college and receive his doctorate degree in biomechanics at the University of Iowa in 1985. During his time at UI he helped evaluate Olympic athletes, including Carl Lewis, who received four gold medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. Since then he's spent his career at the University of Calgary, earning multiple international honors.

Then, we learn more about the namesake of the Arthur Steindler award from the University of Iowa's Dr. Jody Buckwalter IV. Dr. Steindler emigrated to the U.S. from Vienna in 1907, and founded UI Healthcare's orthopedics department over a century ago. He also opened the doors for other groundbreaking doctors in Iowa and was instrumental in the passage of two state laws that significantly altered its healthcare landscape.

Steindler Orthopedic is a sponsor of IPR.

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