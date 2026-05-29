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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

This biomechanic researcher's achievements stem from someone who pioneered orthopaedic advances

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published May 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

An internationally-renowned biomechanics researcher had his first job catching mice at 6-years-old. On this episode, we talk with Walter Herzog, this year's recipient of the ORS Arthur Steindler, MD Award given by the Orthopaedic Research Society to recognize a senior scientist, clinician or educator who's made significant contributions to the understanding of the musculoskeletal system and related diseases and injuries.

Herzog shares about his humble origins in Switzerland, and his love of athleticism that led him to attend college and receive his doctorate degree in biomechanics at the University of Iowa in 1985. During his time at UI he helped evaluate Olympic athletes, including Carl Lewis, who received four gold medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. Since then he's spent his career at the University of Calgary, earning multiple international honors.

Then, we learn more about the namesake of the Arthur Steindler award from the University of Iowa's Dr. Jody Buckwalter IV. Dr. Steindler emigrated to the U.S. from Vienna in 1907, and founded UI Healthcare's orthopedics department over a century ago. He also opened the doors for other groundbreaking doctors in Iowa and was instrumental in the passage of two state laws that significantly altered its healthcare landscape.

Steindler Orthopedic is a sponsor of IPR.

Guests:

  • Walter Herzog, professor of kinesiology, University of Calgary
  • Dr. Jody Buckwalter, IV, professor of orthopedics and rehabilitation, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
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River to River BiologyHealthcareUniversity of IowaWorld War IIimmigrants
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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