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Former Des Moines superintendent sentenced to 2 years in prison before deportation

Iowa Public Radio | By Isabella Luu,
Grant Gerlock
Published May 29, 2026 at 1:34 PM CDT
Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts speaks at a rally for public education in Des Moines earlier this year.
Isabella Luu
/
Iowa Public Radio
Former Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts speaks at a rally for public education in Des Moines in May 2025. In September of that year, he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Former Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) Superintendent Ian Roberts was sentenced Friday to two years in prison after pleading guilty to federal immigration and weapons charges.

Roberts was the first Black superintendent at DMPS. He led the state’s largest school district from July 2023 until he resigned in October following his arrest by ICE officers.

In a plea deal reached with prosecutors, Roberts admitted to lying about being a citizen when he was hired by the school district. He did not have authorization to work in the U.S. at that time. A judge issued an order to remove him from the country in 2024.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm without legal status in the U.S. Investigators found four guns in Roberts’ car and home after he was arrested, including a loaded handgun in his district-issued car.

Roberts will be credited for the time he's already been incarcerated since his arrest, which his attorney said could be around nine months by the time he's transported.

Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger recommended for Roberts to be sent to a facility that would expedite his deportation after his sentence is completed. Roberts is a native of Guyana and is expected to be deported to the South American country after he serves his sentence.

U.S. Attorney David Waterman had recommended a prison sentence of 37 months, while Roberts' defense attorneys had asked for probation.
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Iowa News Des MoinesEducationpublic schoolsimmigrationImmigration and Customs EnforcementIowa courts
Isabella Luu
Isabella Luu is IPR's Central Iowa Reporter, with expertise in reporting on local and regional issues, including homelessness policy, agriculture and the environment, all in order to help Iowans better understand their communities and the state. She's covered political campaigns in Iowa, the compatibility of solar energy and crop production and youth and social services, among many more stories, for IPR, KCUR and other media organizations. Luu is a graduate of the University of Georgia.
See stories by Isabella Luu
Grant Gerlock
Grant Gerlock is IPR's Assistant News Director, with expertise in reporting on education policy, the Iowa Legislature, water quality, and news in Central Iowa, all with an eye to helping Iowans better understand their communities and the state. He's covered education policy from the state to local level, environmental concerns and local policy implementations across the Des Moines and surrounding area, among many more stories, for IPR, NPR and other media organizations. Gerlock is a graduate of Miami University (Ohio).
See stories by Grant Gerlock
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