© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Who has the most funding and the greater sway ahead of the gubernatorial primary?

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published May 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Newsbuzz episode, political scientist Kelly Shaw joins to dissect the crowded race for the Republican nomination for governor during the June 2 primary election.

IPR's Katarina Sostaric also joins to share the latest from the Secretary of State's office ahead of Election Day and the Iowa Democratic Party's latest caucus proposal to the Democratic National Committee. We also talk about tick season coming sooner and lasting longer with environmental reporter Jess Savage. State Climatologist Justin Glisan shares the latest drought conditions and the potential for a "Super El Niño" this summer.

Then, we welcome IPR's newest Studio One host Erin Fuller to groove into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter
  • Jess Savage, environmental reporter, Northern Public Radio
  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor and co-director, Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University
  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist
  • Erin Fuller, IPR Studio One host and producer
Tags
River to River Newsbuzz2026 ElectionIowa PoliticsKim ReynoldsTicks
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
More Stories Like This