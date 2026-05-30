Who has the most funding and the greater sway ahead of the gubernatorial primary?

On this Newsbuzz episode, political scientist Kelly Shaw joins to dissect the crowded race for the Republican nomination for governor during the June 2 primary election.

IPR's Katarina Sostaric also joins to share the latest from the Secretary of State's office ahead of Election Day and the Iowa Democratic Party's latest caucus proposal to the Democratic National Committee. We also talk about tick season coming sooner and lasting longer with environmental reporter Jess Savage. State Climatologist Justin Glisan shares the latest drought conditions and the potential for a "Super El Niño" this summer.

Then, we welcome IPR's newest Studio One host Erin Fuller to groove into the weekend.

Guests:

