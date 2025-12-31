© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A look back at the biggest stories of 2025

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published December 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

2025 proved to be a busy year for news. Iowa Public Radio's assistant news director Grant Gerlock and reporters Katarina Sostaric, Natalie Krebs, James Kelley and Rachel Cramer bring us back through the biggest stories of the year and share what they'll be watching in the year to come.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, assistant news director, Iowa Public Radio
  • Katarina Sostaric, Statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • James Kelley, Eastern Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Rachel Cramer, Harvest Public Media reporter, Iowa Public Radio
Tags
River to River 2025 Legislative SessionWater Quality2026 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River."
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio.
