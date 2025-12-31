A look back at the biggest stories of 2025
2025 proved to be a busy year for news. Iowa Public Radio's assistant news director Grant Gerlock and reporters Katarina Sostaric, Natalie Krebs, James Kelley and Rachel Cramer bring us back through the biggest stories of the year and share what they'll be watching in the year to come.
Guests:
- Grant Gerlock, assistant news director, Iowa Public Radio
- Katarina Sostaric, Statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
- Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
- James Kelley, Eastern Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
- Rachel Cramer, Harvest Public Media reporter, Iowa Public Radio