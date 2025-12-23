The future of social security benefits
Social Security is at a crossroads. What does the future of your benefits actually look like?
Social Security's trust fund is projected to be depleted by 2033, which would trigger automatic benefit cuts unless Congress acts. Former Social Security Commissioner, Democrat Martin O’Malley and Marc Goldwein from the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget discuss the outlook of the program.
Guests:
- Martin O'Malley, former Social Security Commissioner
- Marc Goldwein, senior vice president and senior policy director, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget