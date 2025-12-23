© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The future of social security benefits

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanKatherine Perkins
Published December 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Social Security is at a crossroads. What does the future of your benefits actually look like?

Social Security's trust fund is projected to be depleted by 2033, which would trigger automatic benefit cuts unless Congress acts. Former Social Security Commissioner, Democrat Martin O’Malley and Marc Goldwein from the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget discuss the outlook of the program.

Guests:

  • Martin O'Malley, former Social Security Commissioner
  • Marc Goldwein, senior vice president and senior policy director, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget
Economy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
