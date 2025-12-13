© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
U.S. and Ukraine women's wrestlers train and bond in Iowa City

By Ben Kieffer,
Rachel CramerSamantha McIntosh
Published December 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
On this Newsbuzz episode, IPR's Katarina Sostaric shares how state leaders are forecasting budgeting for the 2026 legislative session with about $900 million less coming into the state than what they're spending this year. Vanessa Miller of The Gazette recaps the "Reforming Universities Summit" event at the University of Iowa's state legislature-imposed Center for Intellectual Freedom.

Then, host Ben Kieffer talks with UI alum and Team USA women's wrestling coach Terry Steiner and Andrey Vorontsov of Team Ukraine women's wrestling about a two-week training camp they're having this month on the UI campus. This will culminate in a friendly dual meet at the Xtream Arena on Dec.18. This event is free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to support the Coralville Community Food Pantry.

Later in the episode, IPR's Rachel Cramer talks with Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen who's retiring on Jan. 2. And we groove into the weekend with IPR Studio One host Cece Mitchell.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Terry Steiner, women's freestyle head coach, Team USA
  • Andrey Vorontsov, international relations manager, Team Ukraine
  • Wendy Wintersteen, ISU president
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Rachel Cramer
Rachel Cramer is IPR's Harvest Public Media Reporter, with expertise in agriculture, environmental issues and rural communities. She's covered water management, food security, nutrition and sustainability efforts among other topics for Yellowstone Public Radio, The Guardian, WGBH and currently for IPR. Cramer is a graduate of the University of Montana and Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
