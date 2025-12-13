U.S. and Ukraine women's wrestlers train and bond in Iowa City

On this Newsbuzz episode, IPR's Katarina Sostaric shares how state leaders are forecasting budgeting for the 2026 legislative session with about $900 million less coming into the state than what they're spending this year. Vanessa Miller of The Gazette recaps the "Reforming Universities Summit" event at the University of Iowa's state legislature-imposed Center for Intellectual Freedom.

Then, host Ben Kieffer talks with UI alum and Team USA women's wrestling coach Terry Steiner and Andrey Vorontsov of Team Ukraine women's wrestling about a two-week training camp they're having this month on the UI campus. This will culminate in a friendly dual meet at the Xtream Arena on Dec.18. This event is free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to support the Coralville Community Food Pantry.

Later in the episode, IPR's Rachel Cramer talks with Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen who's retiring on Jan. 2. And we groove into the weekend with IPR Studio One host Cece Mitchell.

Guests:

