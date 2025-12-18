© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa National Guard deaths reignite questions about U.S. mission in Syria

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published December 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Two Iowa National Guard soldiers from Marshalltown and Des Moines were killed in Syria on Saturday — the first American casualties there since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Political scientists Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College join to analyze what the attack means for U.S. involvement in Syria, the risks of escalation against ISIS, and whether Congress should revisit war powers.

Also, Iowa politics including U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ role in the House GOP health care debate and a new Republican challenger in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District. We also touch on campaign shakeups in the 4th District and other key political developments.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield professor of political science, Grinnell College
Tags
River to River Politics DayPresident TrumpMariannette Miller-MeeksHealth careInternational Affairs
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
Related Content