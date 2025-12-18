Iowa National Guard deaths reignite questions about U.S. mission in Syria

Two Iowa National Guard soldiers from Marshalltown and Des Moines were killed in Syria on Saturday — the first American casualties there since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Political scientists Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College join to analyze what the attack means for U.S. involvement in Syria, the risks of escalation against ISIS, and whether Congress should revisit war powers.

Also, Iowa politics including U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ role in the House GOP health care debate and a new Republican challenger in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District. We also touch on campaign shakeups in the 4th District and other key political developments.

Guests:

