More of Iowans' personal data is now available to federal government

For River to River's first Newsbuzz edition of 2026, we check in with Grant Gerlock about the stories IPR News will tracking this year.

Then a look at agreements Gov. Kim Reynolds and Attorney General Brenna Bird made with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that make more state-level data from Iowans accessible by the federal agency.

Also, those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer be able to purchase foods and beverages that are taxable in Iowa, which extends past candy, soda and sugary beverages. These changes will also apply to the federal summer EBT program, which the state is joining after opting out the last two years.

And get to know IPR's Studio One Program Director Nick Brunner and hear a couple new songs for the weekend.

