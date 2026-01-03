© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

More of Iowans' personal data is now available to federal government

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

For River to River's first Newsbuzz edition of 2026, we check in with Grant Gerlock about the stories IPR News will tracking this year.

Then a look at agreements Gov. Kim Reynolds and Attorney General Brenna Bird made with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that make more state-level data from Iowans accessible by the federal agency.

Also, those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer be able to purchase foods and beverages that are taxable in Iowa, which extends past candy, soda and sugary beverages. These changes will also apply to the federal summer EBT program, which the state is joining after opting out the last two years.

And get to know IPR's Studio One Program Director Nick Brunner and hear a couple new songs for the weekend.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, IPR assistant news director
  • Lee Rood, reader's watchdog columnist, Des Moines Register
  • Rachel Cramer, IPR agriculture reporter,
  • Nick Brunner, IPR Studio One program director
River to River SNAPfederal governmentfood insecurity
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
