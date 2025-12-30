An Iowan was appointed to FEMA's advisory council. A few weeks later the council was dismissed

Diogenes Ayala was named Iowa's Emergency Manager of the Year in 2022 for his response to a Madison County tornado that left six residents dead. For his commitment to serving communities and preparing for future disasters, Ayala was appointed to serve on the National Advisory Council for the Federal Emergency Management Agency on December 31, 2024. A few weeks later the entire council was dismissed by the Department of Homeland Security. Host Ben Kieffer talks with Ayala about this brief appointment and what the future holds for FEMA.

Then, Iowa Flood Center Director Larry Weber joins to discuss further investments they're making with federal funding to monitor stream flow and better prepare for future flooding across the state.

