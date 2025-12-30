An Iowan was appointed to FEMA's advisory council. A few weeks later the council was dismissed

© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Diogenes Ayala was named Iowa's Emergency Manager of the Year in 2022 for his response to a Madison County tornado that left six residents dead. For his commitment to serving communities and preparing for future disasters, Ayala was appointed to serve on the National Advisory Council for the Federal Emergency Management Agency on December 31, 2024. A few weeks later the entire council was dismissed by the Department of Homeland Security. Host Ben Kieffer talks with Ayala about this brief appointment and what the future holds for FEMA.

Then, Iowa Flood Center Director Larry Weber joins to discuss further investments they're making with federal funding to monitor stream flow and better prepare for future flooding across the state.

Guests:

  • Diogenes Ayala, public safety manager, MercyOne Des Moines Health Care System
  • Larry Weber, director, IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering and Iowa Flood Center
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
