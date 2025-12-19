© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What can a 9-year-old teach us about civic engagement?

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published December 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode of River to River, we meet Henry Menniga, a remarkable young resident of Des Moines who was awarded the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award for his work promoting voter education and community service. Henry and his mom, Molly, talk about the start of his civic interests, a mock election when he was 4.

Then, we talk with University of Iowa law scholar Josephine Gittler about why she drafted legislation that is now law, requiring Iowa high schoolers to pass the U.S. citizenship test. And, Iowa State University's Karen Kedrowski and Kelly Shaw discuss the new Center for Cyclone Civics. The center aims to increase civic education and engagement at the university level.

This episode was originally produced Aug. 4, 2025.

Guests:

  • Henry Menninga, 9-year-old from Des Moines
  • Molly Menninga, mother of Henry
  • Josephine Gittler, Wiley B Rutledge Professor of Law, University of Iowa, founder and board member, Alliance for Civic Education of Iowa
  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center, co-director of The Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University
  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, co-director of the Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
