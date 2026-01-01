Iowa Democrats stave off Republican supermajority

Democrat Renee Hardman became the first Black woman to be elected to the Iowa Senate after winning a special election in the Des Moines area to replace the late Sen. Claire Celsi. Republicans saw the district as an opportunity to regain their supermajority, but Hardman had a decisive win in the historically blue district.

On this politics day edition of River to River, political experts Megan Goldberg and Rachel Caufield dissect this election, as well as reflect on the biggest political moments of 2025.

Guests:

