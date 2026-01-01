© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Iowa Democrats stave off Republican supermajority

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published January 1, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Democrat Renee Hardman became the first Black woman to be elected to the Iowa Senate after winning a special election in the Des Moines area to replace the late Sen. Claire Celsi. Republicans saw the district as an opportunity to regain their supermajority, but Hardman had a decisive win in the historically blue district.

On this politics day edition of River to River, political experts Megan Goldberg and Rachel Caufield dissect this election, as well as reflect on the biggest political moments of 2025.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield, professor, co-chair, department of political science, Drake University
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political Science, Cornell College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
