-
Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson met yesterday with parents from the Linn-Mar school district to discuss school vouchers. Hinson’s opponent in the November election is criticizing the meeting.
-
Iowa Republican lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday to cut unemployment benefits, sending it to the governor’s desk for her signature.
-
The Iowa Legislature passed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal Tuesday to require many Iowa gas stations to sell fuel with higher blends of ethanol.
-
Iowa's legislative session is likely heading into overtime as GOP leaders work on private school scholarshipsTuesday is the 100th day of Iowa’s 2022 legislative session, but it’s highly unlikely lawmakers will wrap up the session by then.
-
The Republican National Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to once again allow Iowa to maintain its first-in-the-nation status on the presidential nominating calendar.
-
The state-run Glenwood Resource Center for Iowans with severe disabilities will be permanently closed in 2024, according to state officials. In 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice found Glenwood residents were subjected to harmful human experimentation and poor medical care.
-
The two bills would make similar requirements for schools to provide what Republicans consider increased transparency, but only the Senate version includes a voucher-style scholarship program favored by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
-
Iowa is shipping 714 bulletproof vests and 146 helmets to Ukrainians who are defending their country against the Russian invasion.
-
The bill makes changes to proposals on school transparency and book challenges, and leaves out a voucher-style scholarship program.
-
The war in Ukraine is happening 5,000 miles away from Iowa, but for people in one community, it’s top of mind. For the large Ukrainian community in the town of Chariton, the war feels much closer to home.