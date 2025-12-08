Conservative leaders look to reform higher ed with new UI Center for Intellectual Freedom

The University of Iowa held an inaugural event over the weekend for the new Center for Intellectual Freedom. It featured prominent conservative voices and panel discussions about the future of the controversial center.

The event was held over two days at the Old Capitol Museum on UI’s campus. It attracted guests from across Iowa and the country to talk about their visions for the new center. It included panel discussions called, “What is wrong with universities?” and “How did we end up here?”

Gov. Kim Reynolds provided opening remarks ahead of the keynote address, which was given by conservative commentator Christopher Rufo.

“Universities, historically, in the United States, have been incredible institutions,” Rufo said. “But it requires good leadership, it requires thoughtful scholars and it requires a system of values that can actually be built upon. That’s not how I would describe, particularly, many humanities and social science programs today."

The center was approved earlier this year by the Iowa Legislature with the intent of promoting free speech and elevating conservative voices on Iowa’s public university campuses.

Former Regent David Barker, who now serves in the U.S. Department of Education, said universities have created a monoculture of ideas, and there should be more intellectual diversity on college campuses.

“It is a subset of our universities that has gone off the rails. Although, that subset is making inroads in the rest of the university,” Barker said. “Reform of that subset won’t be easy, but it can be done, particularly in states like Iowa, where the state government actually cares about making higher education great again."

Others in attendance included people from the conservative thinktank, The Heritage Foundation, along with current and former members of the Trump administration. University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson was not at the event.

The Center for Intellectual Freedom will begin offering classes in the spring semester.