Iowa food pantries brace for a spike in need as SNAP benefits may be delayed during the shutdown

Food pantries and food banks are preparing for “unprecedented” need because low-income Iowans may not receive SNAP benefits at the beginning of November as the federal government shutdown continues.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) formerly known as food stamps, allocates $45 million of federally funded food assistance to about 131,000 households per month in Iowa, according to the state. The federal government has directed states to not issue November benefits because it doesn’t have the funds to pay for them due to the shutdown.

Kathy Underhill, CEO of the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC), which runs a network of 14 food pantries, said this would hit low-income Iowans incredibly hard.

“There’s literally no precedent for this,” she said. “In the history of the SNAP program, benefits have never been delayed or not issued.”

Charitable food organizations expect any loss or delay of SNAP benefits to push many more Iowans to food pantries.

“November is always the busiest month in the food bank and food pantry world, and if SNAP benefits do not go out on time in November, the capacity of food banks and food pantries will be pushed to their very limits,” Underhill said.

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio DMARC is stocking more food in its warehouse than usual ahead of November, its busiest month.

DMARC food pantries served more than 29,000 individuals in November 2024, the highest monthly total in its nearly 50-year history.

DMARC is stocking more food in its warehouse than usual, and is staying in close contact with pantries to make sure there are no interruptions to services, Underhill said. At this time, the network does not plan to change the amount of food they provide to individuals.

Annette Hacker, chief communications and strategy officer for the Food Bank of Iowa, said a quarter of a million Iowans are worried about having food on the table next month.

“All of us are doing everything we can to meet the need, but … the charitable food system cannot fill this gap,” she said. “For every meal the charitable food system provides, SNAP provides nine.”

Hacker said the possible delay in SNAP benefits comes as charitable food organizations’ work has been getting harder. The U.S. Department of Agriculture cut food deliveries to food banks earlier this year, and changes to SNAP eligibility are coming from the major tax and spending law known as the One Big Beautiful Bill.

She said the government shutdown also raises questions about future food deliveries.

“We do have USDA [food] orders coming through the end of the year, but there can’t be any new orders until the government reopens,” Hacker said. “And as for the million pounds, or 30 truckloads of food, we have ordered for delivery in the first quarter of 2026, it certainly remains to be seen if we ever see any of that food.”

Still, food bank and pantry leaders said they will be there to serve Iowans in need. At DMARC pantries in the Des Moines metro, there are no income or residency restrictions to receive a three-day supply of food.

Underhill said Iowans who are concerned should call their members of Congress and urge them to end the shutdown, and should volunteer at a food pantry and donate money to pantries and food banks.

Reynolds administration is convening discussions with food banks

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday she has directed the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to hold regular calls with food banks and is reviewing the state’s food insecurity response plan.

She said her focus will be on understanding food banks’ inventory and their ability to increase orders and distribution.

“Because SNAP is fully funded and operated by the federal government, states are unable to step in and keep it running,” Reynolds said. “But this issue could be resolved today if Senate Democrats would vote to reopen the government. If they continue to refuse, they’ll be choosing to put low-income American families at risk.”

Democrats in Congress have demanded that Republicans agree to extend tax credits that help people pay for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and restore funding for Medicaid. Republicans have insisted that Democrats vote for a bill to fund the government without making health policy changes.

In Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to use emergency funds to make up for SNAP disruptions.

Iowa HHS said it will work as quickly as possible to make SNAP benefits available after the shutdown ends.