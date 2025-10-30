Reynolds pledges funding to assist food banks after SNAP funding expires

The state will match cash donations to Iowa's six regional food banks starting Nov. 3 to help make up for the absence of funding for people who receive federal food assistance.

The federal government is withholding funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in November because of the government shutdown. Food banks and pantries have warned that will cause an unprecedented spike in need during what’s typically their busiest month of the year. Around 270,000 individuals and 130,000 households in Iowa are enrolled in the program.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been meeting with the state’s six regional food banks to understand the impact of the funding pause. HHS will use existing state funds to match cash donations to the food banks up to $1 million next week.

The federal government distributes around $45 million per month to SNAP recipients in Iowa.

"I can't fund it,” Reynolds said. “There is no way that the state can take that up. So again, I just want to reiterate how important it is that the Schumer shutdown stops.”

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, along with other Democrats in Washington, D.C., are withholding support for a funding bill to try to force Republicans to back an extension for health care tax credits.

“It's ridiculous that they're putting Americans and Iowans' lives at risk,” Reynolds said. “It's ridiculous that we've got, what, millions of people that are going to be impacted nationwide.”

Reynolds is directing state agencies to recruit and deploy volunteers to help at food pantries and food banks, and she is ordering the Iowa National Guard to prepare for state active duty to conduct food distribution missions statewide.

Democratic leaders in the Iowa House and Senate criticized Reynolds' plan and said she should tap into other state coffers.

“The state has $107 million in earned interest from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund that the governor can use right now to cover the SNAP shortfall caused by the federal shutdown," said House Minority Leader Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines. "Families are already struggling to make ends meet, and this is a simple, realistic way to keep Iowans fed during this crisis.”

Meyer and Senate Minority Leader Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, also called on Attorney General Brenna Bird to join a lawsuit backed by Democratic governors and attorneys general aimed at forcing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use contingency funds to provide SNAP funding.

Educators warn of a hunger crisis

Iowa educators said the disruption in food assistance will cause a surge in hunger among children.

Joshua Brown is president of the Iowa State Education Association, which represents 50,000 educators. He said when students come to school hungry, their ability to learn disappears and behavioral issues increase.

“This partisan shutdown isn’t just cutting off a check, it is actively creating a learning gap that will follow these children [for] the rest of their lives, potentially hindering their future opportunities and contributions to society,” Brown said.

He called on Congress to end the shutdown, and he said the Trump administration should use other funding sources to pay for SNAP in the meantime.

Iowans in need of food can seek help from food pantries. Many schools have food pantries for students and their families.