© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reynolds pledges funding to assist food banks after SNAP funding expires

Iowa Public Radio | By Grant Gerlock,
Katarina SostaricSheila Brummer
Published October 30, 2025 at 4:43 PM CDT
Stocked shelves at the DMARC food pantry on Des Moines' south side on Oct. 23, 2025.
Madeleine Charis King
/
Iowa Public Radio
Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state will match donations to food banks up to $1 million, but cannot make up for all the monthly funding the federal government puts into SNAP food assistance.

The state will match cash donations to Iowa's six regional food banks starting Nov. 3 to help make up for the absence of funding for people who receive federal food assistance. 

The federal government is withholding funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in November because of the government shutdown. Food banks and pantries have warned that will cause an unprecedented spike in need during what’s typically their busiest month of the year. Around 270,000 individuals and 130,000 households in Iowa are enrolled in the program.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been meeting with the state’s six regional food banks to understand the impact of the funding pause. HHS will use existing state funds to match cash donations to the food banks up to $1 million next week.

The federal government distributes around $45 million per month to SNAP recipients in Iowa.

"I can't fund it,” Reynolds said. “There is no way that the state can take that up. So again, I just want to reiterate how important it is that the Schumer shutdown stops.”

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, along with other Democrats in Washington, D.C., are withholding support for a funding bill to try to force Republicans to back an extension for health care tax credits.

“It's ridiculous that they're putting Americans and Iowans' lives at risk,” Reynolds said. “It's ridiculous that we've got, what, millions of people that are going to be impacted nationwide.” 

Reynolds is directing state agencies to recruit and deploy volunteers to help at food pantries and food banks, and she is ordering the Iowa National Guard to prepare for state active duty to conduct food distribution missions statewide.

Democratic leaders in the Iowa House and Senate criticized Reynolds' plan and said she should tap into other state coffers.

“The state has $107 million in earned interest from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund that the governor can use right now to cover the SNAP shortfall caused by the federal shutdown," said House Minority Leader Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines. "Families are already struggling to make ends meet, and this is a simple, realistic way to keep Iowans fed during this crisis.”

Meyer and Senate Minority Leader Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, also called on Attorney General Brenna Bird to join a lawsuit backed by Democratic governors and attorneys general aimed at forcing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use contingency funds to provide SNAP funding.

Educators warn of a hunger crisis

Iowa educators said the disruption in food assistance will cause a surge in hunger among children.

Joshua Brown is president of the Iowa State Education Association, which represents 50,000 educators. He said when students come to school hungry, their ability to learn disappears and behavioral issues increase.

“This partisan shutdown isn’t just cutting off a check, it is actively creating a learning gap that will follow these children [for] the rest of their lives, potentially hindering their future opportunities and contributions to society,” Brown said.

He called on Congress to end the shutdown, and he said the Trump administration should use other funding sources to pay for SNAP in the meantime.

Iowans in need of food can seek help from food pantries. Many schools have food pantries for students and their families.
Tags
Political News Kim ReynoldsU.S. Congressfood insecuritySNAP
Grant Gerlock
Grant Gerlock is IPR's Assistant News Director, with expertise in reporting on education policy, the Iowa Legislature, water quality, and news in Central Iowa, all with an eye to helping Iowans better understand their communities and the state. He's covered education policy from the state to local level, environmental concerns and local policy implementations across the Des Moines and surrounding area, among many more stories, for IPR, NPR and other media organizations. Gerlock is a graduate of Miami University (Ohio).
See stories by Grant Gerlock
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter, with expertise in state government and agencies, state officials and how public policy affects Iowans' lives. She's covered Iowa's annual legislative sessions, the closure of state agencies, and policy impacts on family planning services and access, among other topics, for IPR, NPR and other public media organizations. Sostaric is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
See stories by Katarina Sostaric
Sheila Brummer
Sheila Brummer is IPR's Western Iowa Reporter, with expertise in reporting on immigrant and indigenous communities, agriculture, the environment and weather in order to help Iowans better understand their communities and the state. She's covered flooding in western Iowa, immigrants and refugees settling in Iowa, and scientific partnerships monitoring wildlife populations, among many more stories, for IPR, NPR and other media organizations. Brummer is a graduate of Buena Vista University.
See stories by Sheila Brummer
Related Content