Longest serving governor in U.S. history, Terry Branstad, given Iowa's highest citizen honor

Former Gov. Terry Branstad, who holds the record as the longest serving governor in U.S. history, received Iowa's highest citizen award Thursday.

Branstad is the 26th person to receive the Iowa Award. Past recipients include former President Herbert Hoover, Nobel Laureate Norman Borlaug, scientist and inventor George Washington Carver and former Gov. Robert D. Ray. The award was created to "encourage and recognize the outstanding service of Iowans in the fields of science, medicine, law, religion, social welfare, education, agriculture, industry, government and other public service."

Branstad was recognized for decades of public service, stretching from his time as a state representative, governor and ambassador to China to later positions leading other Iowa institutions.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, who presented the award to Branstad, called it a blessing to serve alongside him.

"It's a moment that means a great deal to me personally, because today I have the unique privilege of honoring a former colleague, a mentor and a dear friend, someone who's more than deserving of this recognition," Reynolds said.

Reynolds served as lieutenant governor to Branstad when he retook office in 2011. She later stepped in to the chief executive role when he was tapped for his ambassadorship.

"I got to see firsthand how hard you worked every day on behalf of Iowans," she said. "I watched and I learned as you led with courage, you made tough decisions with grace, always doing the right thing because it was the right thing, and always, always putting Iowans first. You inspired me, you challenged me and you believed in me, all of which prepared me for the job ahead."

Branstad served a total of 22 nonconsecutive years in office as governor. When he first took office in 1983 at the age of 36, Branstad became the youngest person ever elected to the role in the state.

While serving his 6th term as governor, Branstad stepped down to serve as U.S ambassador to China under the Trump administration. Between and after his years of public service, the former governor also served as president of Des Moines University, ambassador in residence at Drake University and most recently as president of the World Food Prize.

In his reception speech, Branstad thanked his former employees, family and history teachers, as well as his former constituents.

"I want to thank you, the people of Iowa," he said. "You are a wonderful, caring, thoughtful, friendly group of people, and it's an honor to serve. Thank you very much."

Branstad said he was proud of working on education, tax and economic development reforms alongside legislators, as well as efforts to downsize state government.

"Looking back after all these years, I'm proud that we accomplished so much working with the Iowa Legislature, which most of the time that I was governor was owned by the other party," he said. "But we were able to get a lot done and I'm really proud that we were able to find workable solutions."

In a video showcased at the event, Sen. Chuck Grassley congratulated the former governor.

"Terry, you really deserve this great honor you're getting. I wish I could tell you how much I appreciate your strong support of Iowa," Grassley said.

Reynolds also announced a 36-mile stretch of Highway 9 in north central Iowa will be dedicated in Branstad's honor. Improving the safety of the highway was part of Branstad's campaign platform during one of his early races for state representative.

Thirty-six miles symbolizes his years of public service, Reynolds said, and the age Branstad first was elected to the office of governor. The midpoint of the dedicated highway is Branstad's birthplace of Leland.

"In 1985 on one of the coldest days of the year, Lt. Gov. Branstad attended the dedication of the newly completed Highway 9 project," Reynolds said. "As a group stood outside for the ceremony in freezing temperatures, he remarked, 'Well, they said it'd be a cold day in hell if this road ever got fixed. And I guess they were right. It's a cold day in hell, and it got fixed.'"

After the ceremony, Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann described Branstad as a living legend.

"You cannot escape the idea that he has brought Iowa into the national limelight, both as the ambassador of China, but also has been the longest serving governor in the history of the country. That's something for us all to be proud of, for all of us to celebrate," Kaufmann said.