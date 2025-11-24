State again denies Satanic Temple's request to hold event at Iowa Capitol building

State officials have denied The Satanic Temple Iowa’s request to hold a holiday event in the Iowa Capitol for the second year in a row, as the state faces a religious discrimination complaint related to last year’s denial.

The Iowa Department of Administrative Services confirmed the decision in an email Monday, saying the event was denied “based on the grounds the event was also denied last year.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office declined to comment Monday.

Matt Kezhaya, general counsel for The Satanic Temple, said the government is not alowed to deny pubic services or benefits to people or religous groups because officials disagree with their beliefs.

"Once state officials open up the Capitol to public events, as it has for displays and events around the holidays, they can't legally exclude The Satanic Temple because of its disfavored or minority viewpoint," he said in a statement.

In June, the ACLU of Iowa filed a civil rights complaint on behalf of The Satanic Temple Iowa alleging state officials illegally discriminated against the group based on its members’ religion when they denied the group’s event request in 2024.

"The state should not compound the significant harm its officials have already caused by doubling down on illegal and unconstitutional discrimination," Kezhaya said.

The complaint named Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Administrative Services, and its former director Adam Steen, who is now running for governor.

Steen has highlighted the civil rights complaint as he campaigns for the Republican nomination, saying it shows he’s the only candidate who will fight to protect children.

On Monday, he praised the state’s decision at a news conference at the Capitol with dozens of his supporters. Steen initially scheduled the news conference to call on the Reynolds administration to deny the Satanic Temple event.

“We did it. We stood up. We got the denial that we wanted,” he said. “And I’m proud to say that good again has defeated evil. Denying this event will protect our children. Our children deserve that.”

Steen called on other candidates to weigh in on the issue. Fourth District U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, former state Rep. Brad Sherman, state Rep. Eddie Andrews and businessman Zach Lahn are also running for the GOP nomination for governor. On the Democratic side, State Auditor Rob Sand and political strategist Julie Stauch are running for governor.

Steen said he approved a Satanic Temple display at the Capitol in 2023 because it was a “static display” rather than a “ritual.”

“I did that because it was not a matter of whether or not it was harmful to minors,” he said. “It was a static statue, and I did not want to fight a free speech issue at that time.”

Two years of controversy

In December 2023, The Satanic Temple Iowa put up a holiday display in the state Capitol building with a statue of the pagan idol Baphomet, candles and a Satanic Temple logo. At the time, state rules allowed religious displays from various groups during the holidays.

Michael Cassidy of Mississippi came to Iowa and destroyed the Baphomet statue. He was charged with a hate crime. Cassidy later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and was sentenced to probation and an $855 fine.

DAS later changed its policy to bar multi-day events and to only allow groups to have one event per year at the Capitol.

The Satanic Temple Iowa submitted a request to hold a one-day winter celebration at the Capitol in December 2024. State officials denied that request. At the time, Reynolds said the state’s event policy considers conduct that would be harmful to minors.

“This satanic event, which specifically targets children, is harmful to minors and so it was denied,” she said last year.

According to The Satanic Temple’s website, it advocates for secularism and individual liberties and does not worship or believe in the existence of Satan.

The ACLU of Iowa has also filed a lawsuit over Reynolds’ refusal to provide some public records related to the state’s decision to deny the Satanic Temple event. Reynolds’ office has argued the documents don’t have to be disclosed due to “executive privilege.”