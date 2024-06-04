From a wedding dress to a PhD program, these 90-year-old twins shared almost everything

Born Bonnie and Donna Ketchum in 1932 in Anamosa, the twin sisters spent their childhood years during the Great Depression in both Iowa and Chicago as their parents worked and saved to purchase their farm.

While married life took them to different parts of the world, they both followed remarkable career paths, each of them receiving two Master's degrees and doctorate degrees and teaching nursing.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Bonnie Smola and Donna Story about growing up as twins, their professional achievements and their passion for historic preservation and volunteerism, for which they received lifetime achievement awards from the State Historical Society of Iowa in 2021.

This episode was originally produced June 5th, 2023.

Guests:

