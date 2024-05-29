The Johnson County Poor Farm connects its history with the community partnerships of its present

Conceived as an inexpensive way for county governments to provide care for the indigent, these poor farms attracted residents including orphans to the elderly, disabled and disaster victims. Nearly all of Iowa's counties had a poor farm, but most were converted for other use by the mid-20th century.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe explores the origins and evolution of the Midwest's poor farms with Megan Birk, author of The Fundamental Institution: Poverty, Social Welfare, and Agriculture in American Poor Farms.

Then, Cedar Rapids resident Doug Elam joins the program to share his journey of mapping poor farm cemeteries in Iowa. Many of these cemeteries were associated with Iowa's poor farms.

Later in the hour, the Johnson County Poor Farm is believed to be the best-preserved and best-documented poor farm in the state. The 160-acre property located on the western edge of Iowa City is in the seventh year of the county's master plan implementation, prioritizing the preservation of historic farm structures, and providing land access and education for beginning farmers and community groups.

Johnson County Historical Society Executive Director Alex McKendree and Johnson County Local Food and Farm Manager Ilsa DeWald discuss the past, present and future of the farm.

Guests:

