Bill would ensure religious views on LGBTQ topics won't disqualify prospective foster parents

People could not be prevented from fostering or adopting kids due to their religious beliefs around sexual orientation and gender identity under a bill (SF 473) advanced by House lawmakers.

The bill states that prospective foster or adoptive parents could not be disqualified for intending to raise their child in a way consistent with their religious or moral beliefs. Iowa’s most recent foster care handbook states foster care parents must respect their child’s identity and sexual orientation regardless of their religious beliefs.

The proposal lawmakers are considering says the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services would still need to consider the child and family of origin’s beliefs when determining the best placement for the child.

Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, is against the bill.

“This puts the focus on the parents and not on the child,” she said. “We need parents, foster parents and adoptive parents, who will provide understanding and can see circumstances outside of their own experience.”

Rep. Craig Williams, R-Manning, said the proposal could increase the number of parents who foster and adopt. In 2024, there were more foster care kids who were referred to a home than there were licensed foster families in Iowa, according to Four Oaks, the state’s contractor for licensing foster and adoptive parents.

The bill passed the Senate last year and is now eligible for debate in the House.