The rich history behind an Amana restaurant

The Ox Yoke Inn in the Amana Colonies has been owned and operated by the same family since 1940, but the family history with the building that houses the restaurant goes back to when it served as a communal kitchen. On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with the restaurant's owner Bill Leichsenring and Emilie Hoppe, author of Ox Yoke Inn: Our Recipes Our Story.

Then, Nebbe speaks with Dr. Michelle Forbes, a veterinarian, about a purported link between grain-free dog food and heart disease.

The Ox Yoke Inn is an underwriter of IPR.

Guests:

