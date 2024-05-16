© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
The rich history behind an Amana restaurant

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published May 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
The Ox Yoke Inn in the Amana Colonies has been owned and operated by the same family since 1940, but the family history with the building that houses the restaurant goes back to when it served as a communal kitchen. On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with the restaurant's owner Bill Leichsenring and Emilie Hoppe, author of Ox Yoke Inn: Our Recipes Our Story.

Then, Nebbe speaks with Dr. Michelle Forbes, a veterinarian, about a purported link between grain-free dog food and heart disease.

The Ox Yoke Inn is an underwriter of IPR.

Guests:

  • Emilie Hoppe, author of Ox Yoke Inn: Our Story, Our Recipes, writer and publisher
  • Bill Leichsenring, president and CEO, Ox Yoke Inn
  • Dr. Michelle Forbes, doctor of veterinary medicine, owner of Compassionate Care Hospital
