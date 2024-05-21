© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The Reel Hope Project connects families and foster children

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Earlier this month Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that is part of an effort to raise reading scores for young readers in Iowa, using science and evidence-based teaching methods. That's also a big part of the mission of the Iowa Reading Research Center at the University of Iowa, which was founded in 2013. Shawn Datchuk is the new director of the Iowa Reading Research Center. He joins the program to discuss some of the center’s major priorities.

The Reel Hope Project tells the stories of children living in foster care who are hoping and waiting to be adopted. Founder and director Kaycee Stanley discusses the project and its impact.

Guests:

  • Shawn Datchuk, director of the Iowa Reading Research Center
  • Kaycee Stanley, founder and executive director of the Reel Hope Project
