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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Does a common weed killer play a part in a neurodegenerative disease?

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrCaitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published September 25, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

More than 10,000 Iowans are living with Parkinson's disease — and one state senator believes a common weed killer may be part of the story.

On this episode, we talk with state Sen. Art Staed of Cedar Rapids, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2024. He's been pushing to ban paraquat, a widely used herbicide tied to higher Parkinson's risk. Luke Nozicka of The Midwest Newsroom joins us to discuss his reporting on the debate over banning paraquat, and we hear from Iowan Nate Peterson who believes his own diagnosis traces back to paraquat exposure. Peterson was diagnosed with Parkinson's at age 34.

Then, a conversation with 1st Congressional District candidate Democrat Christina Bohannan. Bohannan is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Guests:

  • Sen. Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids
  • Luke Nozicka, senior reporter, NPR's Midwest Newsroom
  • Nate Peterson, proponent of paraquat ban
  • Christina Bohannan, Democratic candidate, Iowa's 1st Congressional District
Tags
River to River Parkinson's DiseaseHerbicideSciencePolitics1st Congressional District
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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