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Parkinson's Disease

Iowa Sen. Art Staed sits for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in his Cedar Rapids, Iowa, condo. Staed, who announced in 2025 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's, has advocated for banning the use of paraquat, a toxic herbicide linked to the neurodegenerative disease.
Luke Nozicka
/
The Midwest Newsroom
Agriculture
This Iowa senator living with Parkinson’s wants to ban paraquat weed killer, linked to the disease
Luke Nozicka
Lawmakers in 13 states have proposed banning or restricting paraquat, a toxic herbicide that researchers have tied to an increased risk of developing Parkinson's disease. But efforts to outlaw it have failed across the Midwest.
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