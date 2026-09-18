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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Political analyst William Kristol on American democracy, modern conservativism

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published September 18, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

He spent decades building the modern Republican Party, but has since left the party behind.

On this episode, a conversation with Bill Kristol at Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City. Kristol has been a fixture of conservative politics for forty years — chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quayle, founder of The Weekly Standard. He's now editor-at-large of The Bulwark, a media outlet and podcast network he helped build as a landing spot for Republicans who've separated from President Donald Trump. We discuss his work defending America’s liberal democratic principles, the future of American conservatism and more.

Guest:

  • William Kristol, founder and director, Defending Democracy Together, political analyst and network television commentator
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River to River PoliticsJournalism & MediaAI
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
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Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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