Political analyst William Kristol on American democracy, modern conservativism

He spent decades building the modern Republican Party, but has since left the party behind.

On this episode, a conversation with Bill Kristol at Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City. Kristol has been a fixture of conservative politics for forty years — chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quayle, founder of The Weekly Standard. He's now editor-at-large of The Bulwark, a media outlet and podcast network he helped build as a landing spot for Republicans who've separated from President Donald Trump. We discuss his work defending America’s liberal democratic principles, the future of American conservatism and more.

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