Vance supports for Iowa Republicans at Council Bluffs rally
Only half of Iowa's top Republican ticket showed up when Vice President JD Vance visited Iowa. On this Politics Day episode, we hear from political scientists Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Dave Peterson of Iowa State. We discuss Vance's visit to Council Bluffs, Trump's address to the UN, the White House banning three news organizations from official events and more.
Guests:
- Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
- Dave Peterson, Lucken professor of political science, Iowa State University