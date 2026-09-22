Develop healthy habits to protect the brain against dementia

Dementia can feel like something every family faces alone — but it doesn't have to be that way.

On this episode, we talk with Shelby Roberts of the Alzheimer's Association, Dr. Yogesh Shah of Broadlawns Memory Clinic and Iowa's state medical director, Dr. Robert Kruse. They discuss brain health and innovative approaches to early identification, prevention and care for Iowans living with dementia. Roberts and other health experts will speak at the second annual Heartland Cognitive Care Collective on Friday, Oct. 2 at the State Historical Building in Des Moines.

Then, a conversation with Democratic 3rd Congressional District candidate, state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott. Trone Garriott has served in the Iowa Senate since 2020 and is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Zach Nunn for a seat in Congress.

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