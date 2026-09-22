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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Develop healthy habits to protect the brain against dementia

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrCaitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published September 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Dementia can feel like something every family faces alone — but it doesn't have to be that way.

On this episode, we talk with Shelby Roberts of the Alzheimer's Association, Dr. Yogesh Shah of Broadlawns Memory Clinic and Iowa's state medical director, Dr. Robert Kruse. They discuss brain health and innovative approaches to early identification, prevention and care for Iowans living with dementia. Roberts and other health experts will speak at the second annual Heartland Cognitive Care Collective on Friday, Oct. 2 at the State Historical Building in Des Moines.

Then, a conversation with Democratic 3rd Congressional District candidate, state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott. Trone Garriott has served in the Iowa Senate since 2020 and is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Zach Nunn for a seat in Congress.

Guests:

  • Shelby Roberts, senior director of public health, Alzheimer's Association
  • Dr. Yogesh Shah, dementia care specialist and medical director, Broadlawns Memory Clinic
  • Dr. Robert Kruse, state medical director, Iowa Department of Health and Human Services
  • Sarah Trone Garriott, Iowa state senator, candidate in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race
Tags
River to River AlzheimersHealthcarePolitics3rd Congressional District
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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