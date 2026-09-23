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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A conversation with Iowa's major-party candidates ahead of 2026 gubernatorial election

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrKatherine Perkins
Published September 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa will select a new governor in a few weeks. Where do candidates stand on some of the top issues on voters' minds?

On this episode, host Ben Kieffer interviews both major-party nominees for governor — Republican Zach Lahn and Democrat Rob Sand. We get their views on the state’s water quality, Iowa's climbing cancer rates and education funding among other issues. Lahn and Sand are competing for the seat currently held by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Guests:

  • Zach Lahn, Republican gubernatorial candidate
  • Rob Sand, Iowa State Auditor, Democratic gubernatorial candidate
Tags
River to River PoliticsIowa PoliticsGovernor2026 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
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