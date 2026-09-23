A conversation with Iowa's major-party candidates ahead of 2026 gubernatorial election

Iowa will select a new governor in a few weeks. Where do candidates stand on some of the top issues on voters' minds?

On this episode, host Ben Kieffer interviews both major-party nominees for governor — Republican Zach Lahn and Democrat Rob Sand. We get their views on the state’s water quality, Iowa's climbing cancer rates and education funding among other issues. Lahn and Sand are competing for the seat currently held by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Guests:

