Meet the prosecutor and former lawmaker running in Iowa's 4th Congressional District

What’s it like to drive on the moon? Scientists at the University of Iowa are working on a virtual lunar landscape complete with low gravity and lunar dirt. We revisit a conversation with an astrophysicist who discusses new research on white dwarf stars 200 light-years away.

Then, we launch our candidate series with Dave Dawson, the Democrat running in Iowa’s 4th District. Dawson is running against Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan, a seat currently held by Rep. Randy Feenstra. We talk with him about running as a Democrat in a red district.

Portions of the episode were originally produced Feb. 3, 2026.

Guests:

