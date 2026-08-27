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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

U.S. trade war with Canada could impact Iowa exports

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published August 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Canada is Iowa's number one export market — and the trade war with our biggest customer just escalated.

On this Politics Day episode, we get analysis from political scientists Evan Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa and Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University. We get their views on the new sanctions campaign against Iran, Iowa's toss-up Senate race, the Supreme Court's ruling on mail-in voting and more.

Guests:

  • Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director, Carrie Chapman Catt Center, Iowa State University
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River to River Politics DayIowa PoliticsInternational Affairs
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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