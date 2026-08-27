U.S. trade war with Canada could impact Iowa exports
Canada is Iowa's number one export market — and the trade war with our biggest customer just escalated.
On this Politics Day episode, we get analysis from political scientists Evan Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa and Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University. We get their views on the new sanctions campaign against Iran, Iowa's toss-up Senate race, the Supreme Court's ruling on mail-in voting and more.
Guests:
- Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
- Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director, Carrie Chapman Catt Center, Iowa State University