Canadian trade war, Iowa elections and escalating tension in Iran
Canada is due to hit back in the trade war— and Iowa's farmers and manufacturers will feel it directly.
On this Politics Day episode, analysis from political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College. We also get their views on escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran, Iowa's Senate and governor's races and more.
Guests:
- Donna Hoffmann, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
- Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and professor of political science, Grinnell College