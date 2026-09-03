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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Canadian trade war, Iowa elections and escalating tension in Iran

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine PerkinsNeve Kelley
Published September 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Canada is due to hit back in the trade war— and Iowa's farmers and manufacturers will feel it directly.

On this Politics Day episode, analysis from political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College. We also get their views on escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran, Iowa's Senate and governor's races and more.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffmann, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and professor of political science, Grinnell College
Tags
River to River Politics DayIowa PoliticsMiddle EastU.S. Congress
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
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Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
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Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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