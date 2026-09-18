Vice President Vance rallies in Iowa to shore up Republican support in midterms

Vice President JD Vance led a rally in Iowa Friday to defend political ground held by Republicans in the runup to the midterms. He promoted the administration’s accomplishments in areas including taxes and trade, and attacked Democrats as too radical for Midwestern voters.

At the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Vance highlighted the administration’s crackdown on border crossings and credited President Donald Trump with a decline in prescription drug prices.

“I saw a Republican president of the United States haul the executives of big pharmaceutical companies and say it is unfair and it is ridiculous to charge Americans a higher rate for drugs than you charge Europeans,” Vance said. “And that's why we've seen the fastest drop in prescription drugs in 60 years in the United States of America.”

High fuel and fertilizer prices stemming from tariffs and the war with Iran have put particular pressure on Iowa farmers heading into harvest and election season. Vance said the administration has more to do to help farmers with affordability. But, he said, trade policy is paying off.

“Corn exports are up by 35%. Markets that were closed to our beef and dairy for decades are taking Iowa beef and dairy today, and China has committed to buying $17 billion from our farmers just this year,” Vance said.

Vance also stressed the administration’s support for allowing E15, a 15% blend of corn-based ethanol with gasoline, to be sold year-round nationwide. Iowa is the nation’s top producer of ethanol.

Grant Gerlock / Iowa Public Radio Republican Chris McGowan, who is running in the 4th Congressional District, addresses voters at a GOP rally headlined by Vice President JD Vance on Friday.

“We've cut restrictions on E15 more than any administration in American history, and as the president said, he will sign a year-round bill the day that Congress puts it on his desk,” Vance said. “Let’s fight for our Iowa farmers.”

Friday’s rally was Vance’s second visit to Iowa this year. He also follows a line of Trump cabinet members who have visited the state in recent weeks. That includes Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who have all been to Iowa since August to appear with Republican candidates.

Democrats see opportunities to pick up seats in Iowa in 2026. Two of the state’s four congressional races, plus the race for an open U.S. Senate seat, are all rated as "toss ups" by the Cook Political Report.

That’s a turn from the state’s recent political track record. Trump won Iowa by 13 percentage points in 2024, and voters chose him in three consecutive presidential elections.

Chris McGowan, a Republican who is likely to win Iowa’s 4th District seat, told voters at the rally he believes that support is still there, even without Trump on the ballot.

“Ignore the polls. Let's get out and vote. What we're going to do, and especially in Iowa four, we're going to turn out to make sure the rest of the state carries Zach Lahn to victory,” McGowan said, referring to the Republican nominee for governor.

Vance voiced his support for Iowa Republicans in tight midterm races, including Senate candidate Ashley Hinson, who did not attend the rally. Hinson is a Trump ally, and is in a tight race against Democrat Josh Turek.

Grant Gerlock / Iowa Public Radio Republican candidate for governor Zach Lahn talks with voters at a GOP rally in Council Bluffs.

Vance focused part of his speech on the governor’s race, which is rated "lean Democrat." Republican Zach Lahn is running against Democrat Rob Sand who has centered his campaign message on criticizing the nation's two-party system. Vance called Sand a “partisan servant.”

“He wants to make sure you hear him groaning about partisanship. He'll say, ‘Why do we even need labels?’" Vance said. “But it's a strange thing to complain about from a guy who has spent his entire life working for and donating to far-left Democrat causes.”

In a statement, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart called Vance’s visit an attempt to “prop up” Lahn.

“After years of underfunded public schools, farm bankruptcies and record cancer growth rates, Iowans are ready for change, but Lahn is only offering more of the same,” Hart said.

Early voting in Iowa begins on Oct. 14 and Election Day is Nov. 3.