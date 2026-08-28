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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Should it take a supermajority to raise taxes?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published August 28, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Should it take a legislative supermajority to raise your taxes?

This November, Iowans will decide whether it should take two-thirds of the legislature — not a simple majority — to raise the state income tax. On this episode, we explore that proposal with political scientist Karen Kedrowski. We also hear from an advocate and an opponent of the proposal.

Then — could the future of affordable prosthetics come from a home workshop in rural Iowa? We meet an Iowa teenager who is building an award-winning, low-cost prosthetic hand.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director, Carrie Chapman Catt Center, Iowa State University
  • Chris Hagenow, president, Iowans for Tax Relief (ITR)
  • Linda Serra Hagedorn, co-president, League of Women Voters of Iowa, professor emeritus, Iowa State University
  • Benjamin Lothamer, high school senior, Kalona
Tags
River to River TaxesIowa PoliticsTechnologyPhysical Health
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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