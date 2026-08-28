Should it take a supermajority to raise taxes?

Should it take a legislative supermajority to raise your taxes?

This November, Iowans will decide whether it should take two-thirds of the legislature — not a simple majority — to raise the state income tax. On this episode, we explore that proposal with political scientist Karen Kedrowski. We also hear from an advocate and an opponent of the proposal.

Then — could the future of affordable prosthetics come from a home workshop in rural Iowa? We meet an Iowa teenager who is building an award-winning, low-cost prosthetic hand.

Guests:

