Should it take a supermajority to raise taxes?
Should it take a legislative supermajority to raise your taxes?
This November, Iowans will decide whether it should take two-thirds of the legislature — not a simple majority — to raise the state income tax. On this episode, we explore that proposal with political scientist Karen Kedrowski. We also hear from an advocate and an opponent of the proposal.
Then — could the future of affordable prosthetics come from a home workshop in rural Iowa? We meet an Iowa teenager who is building an award-winning, low-cost prosthetic hand.
Guests:
- Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director, Carrie Chapman Catt Center, Iowa State University
- Chris Hagenow, president, Iowans for Tax Relief (ITR)
- Linda Serra Hagedorn, co-president, League of Women Voters of Iowa, professor emeritus, Iowa State University
- Benjamin Lothamer, high school senior, Kalona