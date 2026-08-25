Checking in with Iowa's party chairs ahead of the 2026 election
On this episode, we talk with both of Iowa's major political party chairs. First, Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart, then Iowa Republican Party chair Jeff Kaufmann. We discuss the open governor and Senate races and key Congressional and statehouse races in the November 3 midterm election, plus where the 2028 presidential caucuses stand.
Guests:
- Rita Hart, chair, Iowa Democratic Party
- Jeff Kaufmann, chair, Iowa Republican Party