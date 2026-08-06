It's almost soapbox time
A progressive won Michigan's Democratic Senate primary. On this episode, what that may mean for the midterms.
We get analysis from political scientists Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Dave Peterson of Iowa State University. We also discuss the Iowa State Fair's Political Soapbox schedule, the outside groups funding Iowa's Senate race, how President Trump’s approval rating may impact Republican candidates and more.
Guests:
- Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
- Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science, Iowa State University