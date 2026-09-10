Iowa GOP pushes back on 90-day plan to waive tariffs on foreign beef imports

Canada retaliates with new tariffs — and Iowa is named a deliberate target.

On this Politics Day episode, we get analysis from political scientists Jim McCormick and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University. With just over 50 days until the midterm election, we look at how the trade war is shaping our state's most competitive races. Republicans hold their first-ever midterm convention starting Wednesday in Dallas — and some Iowa Republicans are staying home. We also discuss a new rule on mail-in voting heading to the Supreme Court for the third time and more.

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