© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa GOP pushes back on 90-day plan to waive tariffs on foreign beef imports

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published September 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Canada retaliates with new tariffs — and Iowa is named a deliberate target.

On this Politics Day episode, we get analysis from political scientists Jim McCormick and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University. With just over 50 days until the midterm election, we look at how the trade war is shaping our state's most competitive races. Republicans hold their first-ever midterm convention starting Wednesday in Dallas — and some Iowa Republicans are staying home. We also discuss a new rule on mail-in voting heading to the Supreme Court for the third time and more.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Politics DayPoliticstariffs2026 ElectionVoting
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
More Stories Like This