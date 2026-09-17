DHS Secretary Mullin calls Democrats communists at Miller-Meeks fundraiser

President Donald Trump said AI's biggest safety warnings are a conspiracy — even as Iowa towns pass moratoriums on the data centers powering it.

On this Politics Day episode, we explore the president's clash with his own tech allies over AI safety. Political scientists Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College join us with their analysis. We also discuss the latest election pools and Iowa's Senate and Governor races, SCOTUS blocking Trump's mail-in voting rule and more.

Guests:

