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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Trump cancels signing of bipartisan housing bill, surprising his own party

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published June 25, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled plans to sign a bipartisan housing bill Wednesday morning, surprising Republicans and Democrats alike. Trump wrote in a social media post that he would not sign the legislation until Congress passed the Save America Act.

Political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Peter Hanson of Grinnell College offer analysis of this recent about-face and rising tensions between the president and Senate Republicans. They also discuss takeaways for Iowa from Tuesday's New York primary, the U.S. Senate's vote in favor of a war powers resolution concerning Iran and more.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield, professor and chair of political science, Drake University
  • Peter Hanson, associate professor of political science and director, Grinnell College National Poll
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Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
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Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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