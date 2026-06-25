Trump cancels signing of bipartisan housing bill, surprising his own party

President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled plans to sign a bipartisan housing bill Wednesday morning, surprising Republicans and Democrats alike. Trump wrote in a social media post that he would not sign the legislation until Congress passed the Save America Act.

Political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Peter Hanson of Grinnell College offer analysis of this recent about-face and rising tensions between the president and Senate Republicans. They also discuss takeaways for Iowa from Tuesday's New York primary, the U.S. Senate's vote in favor of a war powers resolution concerning Iran and more.

Guests:

