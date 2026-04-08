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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How will the SAVE America Act impact Iowa voters?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 8, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

NPR’s Planet Money uses storytelling to help listeners understand the economy and the hidden forces behind everyday decisions. Now, the team is taking these lessons to print in the new book Planet Money: A Guide to the Economic Forces That Shape Your Life. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with two members of the Planet Money team about their new book. 

Then, the SAVE America Act has been called the most sweeping change to American voting law in decades. Supporters say it's about election security, while critics say it could disenfranchise eligible voters. Guests explore what the legislation would it actually mean for Iowans at the polls and for the people who run our elections.

Guests:

  • Alex Mayyasi, lead author, Planet Money: A Guide to the Economic Forces That Shape Your Life
  • Kenny Malone, cohost, Planet Money
  • Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science, Iowa State University 
  • Adam Wedmore, Cerro Gordo County Auditor
  • Linda Serra Hagedorn, vice president of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, professor emeritus Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Voting2026 ElectionVoter IDEconomy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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