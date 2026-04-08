How will the SAVE America Act impact Iowa voters?

NPR’s Planet Money uses storytelling to help listeners understand the economy and the hidden forces behind everyday decisions. Now, the team is taking these lessons to print in the new book Planet Money: A Guide to the Economic Forces That Shape Your Life. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with two members of the Planet Money team about their new book.

Then, the SAVE America Act has been called the most sweeping change to American voting law in decades. Supporters say it's about election security, while critics say it could disenfranchise eligible voters. Guests explore what the legislation would it actually mean for Iowans at the polls and for the people who run our elections.

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