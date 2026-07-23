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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iran war escalates, raising questions on congressional oversight

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published July 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

We get analysis from political scientists Karen Kedrowski and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University on the Arizona primary results, President Trump's new 50% tariff on Canadian goods, the Iowa Senate and governor's races, and more.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center, co-director of the Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University
  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, co-director of the Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University
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River to River Politics DayPoliticsU.S. Congress
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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