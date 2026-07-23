Iran war escalates, raising questions on congressional oversight
We get analysis from political scientists Karen Kedrowski and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University on the Arizona primary results, President Trump's new 50% tariff on Canadian goods, the Iowa Senate and governor's races, and more.
Guests:
- Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center, co-director of the Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University
- Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, co-director of the Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University