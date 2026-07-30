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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

President Obama plays game of IOWA with U.S. Senate candidate Josh Turek

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published July 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A judge says Iowa's Libertarian candidates for governor will stay off the November ballot. On this Politics Day episode, how that shapes the race, with political scientists Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College.

We also give play-by-play on former President Barack Obama's endorsement of U.S. Senate democratic candidate Josh Turek, the latest on the war in Iran, the urge to advance year-round E15 legislation, and more.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, associate professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • Wayne Moyer, senior faculty of political science, Grinnell College
Tags
River to River Politics DayIowa PoliticsMiddle EastPresident Obama2026 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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