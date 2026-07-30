President Obama plays game of IOWA with U.S. Senate candidate Josh Turek

A judge says Iowa's Libertarian candidates for governor will stay off the November ballot. On this Politics Day episode, how that shapes the race, with political scientists Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College.

We also give play-by-play on former President Barack Obama's endorsement of U.S. Senate democratic candidate Josh Turek, the latest on the war in Iran, the urge to advance year-round E15 legislation, and more.

Guests:

