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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What these consequential SCOTUS rulings mean for Iowans

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Supreme Court just finished one of its most consequential terms in years.

On this episode of River to River, Drake University law professors Sally Frank and Miguel Schor break down what the rulings mean for Iowans. They discuss the landmark win for birthright citizenship, the loss of deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants, new limits on transgender athletes and more.

Guests:

  • Sally Frank, professor of law, Drake University
  • Miguel Schor, professor of law, associate director of the Drake University Constitutional Law Center, and class of 1977 distinguished scholar
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River to River U.S. Supreme CourtimmigrationLGBTQPresident Trump
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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