What these consequential SCOTUS rulings mean for Iowans
The Supreme Court just finished one of its most consequential terms in years.
On this episode of River to River, Drake University law professors Sally Frank and Miguel Schor break down what the rulings mean for Iowans. They discuss the landmark win for birthright citizenship, the loss of deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants, new limits on transgender athletes and more.
Guests:
- Sally Frank, professor of law, Drake University
- Miguel Schor, professor of law, associate director of the Drake University Constitutional Law Center, and class of 1977 distinguished scholar