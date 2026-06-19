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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A look at Iowa's environment during the nation's founding

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published June 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Our nation is 250 — but 250 years ago, Iowa was a world apart. On this episode of River to River, a look at the Iowa that was.

An ecologist takes us back to a yesteryear’s landscape of endless tallgrass prairie, bison, elk and whooping cranes, and explains why Iowa is now the most ecologically altered state in the nation.

A historian discusses the Indigenous nations living here in 1776 and why the American Revolution mattered enormously to people who may not have even known it was happening. And the tribal historic preservation officer of the Meskwaki Nation joins the program to discuss on her people's presence in Iowa.

Guests:

  • John Pearson, ecologist, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Kevin Mason, assistant professor of history, University of Northern Iowa
  • Tieranny Keahna, tribal historic preservation officer of the Meskwaki Nation, enrolled member of the Meskwaki Nation
Tags
River to River HistoryMeskwakiNative AmericanwetlandsPrairies
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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