Africa Live Network launches Iowa African Film Festival

When the Africa Live Network announced the first Iowa African Film Festival, they were overwhelmed with submissions.

We talk with Jack Chimbetete, founder of the Africa Live Network, about how the Iowa African Film Festival will showcase African culture and about what it means to connect people from across the African diaspora. We also talk with Omar Love, founder and executive director of The Motherland Experience Festival. The Iowa African Film Festival takes place Aug. 6 through 8 at Drake University in Des Moines. The festival ends on Aug. 8 with the Motherland Experience Festival, a day of African arts, culture, and community.

Then, Talk of Iowa Summer School continues with Alex Grapp, a high school language arts teacher at Ames High School. He shares how he is turning his students into readers by teaching them how to connect books to their own lives.

Guests:

