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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Africa Live Network launches Iowa African Film Festival

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When the Africa Live Network announced the first Iowa African Film Festival, they were overwhelmed with submissions.

We talk with Jack Chimbetete, founder of the Africa Live Network, about how the Iowa African Film Festival will showcase African culture and about what it means to connect people from across the African diaspora. We also talk with Omar Love, founder and executive director of The Motherland Experience Festival. The Iowa African Film Festival takes place Aug. 6 through 8 at Drake University in Des Moines. The festival ends on Aug. 8 with the Motherland Experience Festival, a day of African arts, culture, and community.

Then, Talk of Iowa Summer School continues with Alex Grapp, a high school language arts teacher at Ames High School. He shares how he is turning his students into readers by teaching them how to connect books to their own lives.

Guests:

  • Jack Chimbetete, founder, Africa Live Network
  • Omar Love, founder and executive director, The Motherland Experience Festival
  • Alex Grapp, high school language arts teacher, Ames High School
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Talk of Iowa FilmArts & LifeHistoryBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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