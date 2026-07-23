Marshalltown couple celebrates community through a unique public art exhibit

If you find yourself in Marshalltown, keep your eyes open for some very small art installations.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we meet Josh Cox and Dawn Gettler, the artistic couple behind the Tiny Art Walk. Tiny Art Walk displays work by Dawn and five other local artists on West Main Street in Marshalltown. After spending decades as artists in other cities, Josh and Dawn have made their home in Marshalltown and have connected with and celebrated art in the community.

Later in the hour, Talk of Iowa Summer School continues with a lesson about surface mapping from historian Mike Zahs. It's a lesson he's used to help Iowans rediscover and preserve some of Iowa's buried history

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