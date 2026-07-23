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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Marshalltown couple celebrates community through a unique public art exhibit

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published July 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

If you find yourself in Marshalltown, keep your eyes open for some very small art installations.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we meet Josh Cox and Dawn Gettler, the artistic couple behind the Tiny Art Walk. Tiny Art Walk displays work by Dawn and five other local artists on West Main Street in Marshalltown. After spending decades as artists in other cities, Josh and Dawn have made their home in Marshalltown and have connected with and celebrated art in the community.

Later in the hour, Talk of Iowa Summer School continues with a lesson about surface mapping from historian Mike Zahs. It's a lesson he's used to help Iowans rediscover and preserve some of Iowa's buried history

Guests:

  • Dawn Gettler, artist, participant, Tiny Art Walk
  • Josh Cox, project lead, Tiny Art Walk
  • Mike Zahs, historian and educator
Tags
Talk of Iowa Arts & LifePublic artEducationHistory
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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