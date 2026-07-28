Find hidden gems across the state with the Iowa State Park Passport

Any time is a great time to visit an Iowa State Park, but if you go now through the end of October, you can discover hidden gems with the Iowa State Parks Passport.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we learn about the Iowa State Parks Passport, which encourages Iowans to explore historic landmarks and scenic overlooks around the state. We also talk with Des Moines poet William Bortz about his new collection, I'll Leave a Light On for You. Bortz will be at the Storyhouse Book Pub in Des Moines on August 7, in conversation Kelsey Bigelow to celebrate his new collection.

Then we meet Anne Harris Carter, the new director of the African American Museum of Iowa. Carter, a Cedar Rapids native, took on the role in May. She shares her inspirations for preserving and teaching African American history in Iowa and goals for expanding the museum's presence across the state.

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