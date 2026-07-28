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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Find hidden gems across the state with the Iowa State Park Passport

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published July 28, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Any time is a great time to visit an Iowa State Park, but if you go now through the end of October, you can discover hidden gems with the Iowa State Parks Passport.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we learn about the Iowa State Parks Passport, which encourages Iowans to explore historic landmarks and scenic overlooks around the state. We also talk with Des Moines poet William Bortz about his new collection, I'll Leave a Light On for You. Bortz will be at the Storyhouse Book Pub in Des Moines on August 7, in conversation Kelsey Bigelow to celebrate his new collection.

Then we meet Anne Harris Carter, the new director of the African American Museum of Iowa. Carter, a Cedar Rapids native, took on the role in May. She shares her inspirations for preserving and teaching African American history in Iowa and goals for expanding the museum's presence across the state.

Guests:

  • Julie Tack, communications specialist, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • William Bortz, poet
  • Anne Harris Carter, executive director, African American Museum of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa EnvironmentpoetryHistoryCedar Rapids
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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