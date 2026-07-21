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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Archaeological and recreational projects examine the complicated history of the Spirit Lake Conflict

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published July 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In March of 1857, Iowans had endured a long, cold, harsh winter. As things began to thaw, there was violence on the frontier. Inkpaduta and his band of Wahpekute Dakota attacked.

At least 39 settlers — men, women and children — died in what has been known as the Spirit Lake Massacre.

Four women were taken captive, including young Abbie Gardner, who later returned to Arnolds Park in 1891 and purchased the cabin on the site of the conflict, which is now owned by the State Historical Society. It is an important moment in our history, but the events of March 1857 only tell us part of the story. On this episode, we learn about the history of the Spirit Lake Conflict and the events that led up to it, archaeology at the Gardner Cabin and the Inkpaduta Canoe Trail which will officially be designated a state water trail in 2027.

Guests:

  • Kevin Mason, rural and environmental historian, assistant professor of history, University of Northern Iowa
  • John Doershuk, state archaeologist and director, Office of the State Archaeologist
  • John Wenck, water trails coordinator, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Cody Seaboy, member of the Sisseton and Wahpeton Sioux Tribe, descendant of Chief Inkpaduta
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Talk of Iowa Native AmericanHistoryIowa DNR
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
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Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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