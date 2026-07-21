Archaeological and recreational projects examine the complicated history of the Spirit Lake Conflict

In March of 1857, Iowans had endured a long, cold, harsh winter. As things began to thaw, there was violence on the frontier. Inkpaduta and his band of Wahpekute Dakota attacked.

At least 39 settlers — men, women and children — died in what has been known as the Spirit Lake Massacre.

Four women were taken captive, including young Abbie Gardner, who later returned to Arnolds Park in 1891 and purchased the cabin on the site of the conflict, which is now owned by the State Historical Society. It is an important moment in our history, but the events of March 1857 only tell us part of the story. On this episode, we learn about the history of the Spirit Lake Conflict and the events that led up to it, archaeology at the Gardner Cabin and the Inkpaduta Canoe Trail which will officially be designated a state water trail in 2027.

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