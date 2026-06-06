Reynolds signs bills into law — likely for the last time
Tough-on-crime measures, restrictions on porn website and limits on the governor’s power. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, the Gazette's Erin Murphy breaks down the bills Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law this week. We also hear about a new University of Iowa program to improve health outcomes for Iowans, and how the Iowa City School District is navigating deep financial mismanagement.
Then, state climatologist Justin Glisan joins us to discuss the threat of a flash drought in Iowa. We'll also hear from IPR’s Nicole Baxter on National Drive-In Movie Day and we groove into the weekend with Studio One host Lucius Pham.
Guests:
- Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
- David Cwiertny, professor of civil engineering, director of the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination, University of Iowa
- Grace King, K-12 education reporter, The Gazette
- Justin Glisan, state climatologist
- Nicole Baxter, IPR digital news producer
- Lucius Pham, IPR video production manager and Studio One host