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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Reynolds signs bills into law — likely for the last time

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published June 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Tough-on-crime measures, restrictions on porn website and limits on the governor’s power. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, the Gazette's Erin Murphy breaks down the bills Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law this week. We also hear about a new University of Iowa program to improve health outcomes for Iowans, and how the Iowa City School District is navigating deep financial mismanagement.

Then, state climatologist Justin Glisan joins us to discuss the threat of a flash drought in Iowa. We'll also hear from IPR’s Nicole Baxter on National Drive-In Movie Day and we groove into the weekend with Studio One host Lucius Pham.

Guests:

  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
  • David Cwiertny, professor of civil engineering, director of the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination, University of Iowa
  • Grace King, K-12 education reporter, The Gazette
  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist
  • Nicole Baxter, IPR digital news producer
  • Lucius Pham, IPR video production manager and Studio One host
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Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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